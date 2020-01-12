-
Marc Leishman shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Marc Leishman's interview after Round 3 of the Sony OpenFollowing his third-round 1-over 71 at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Marc Leishman talks about the impacts felt in his home country of Australia due to the brush fires across the country.
Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Leishman's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
Leishman got a double bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Leishman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Leishman had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Leishman hit his 186 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
