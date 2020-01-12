Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 third, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Leishman's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

Leishman got a double bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Leishman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Leishman had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Leishman hit his 186 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.