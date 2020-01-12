In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Jones hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Jones hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jones hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Jones hit his 228 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

Jones got a double bogey on the 351-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jones to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Jones's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Jones's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Jones hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Jones to even for the round.

At the 551-yard par-5 18th, Jones got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Jones to even-par for the round.