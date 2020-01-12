Scott Piercy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Piercy's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.