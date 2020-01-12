In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jimmy Walker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 12th, Walker's 136 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 398-yard par-4 15th, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Walker had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Walker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Walker at 3 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Walker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 3 under for the round.