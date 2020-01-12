In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Graeme McDowell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

McDowell got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put McDowell at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, McDowell's 194 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, McDowell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, McDowell had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 5 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, McDowell chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 4 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 under for the round.