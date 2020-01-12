  • Graeme McDowell shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Graeme McDowell rolls in a 37-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Graeme McDowell jars eagle putt at the Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Graeme McDowell rolls in a 37-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 18th hole.