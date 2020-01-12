-
Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nick Taylor's approach inside 3 feet leads to birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor lands his 145-yard approach inside 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 16th at 4 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Taylor's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
