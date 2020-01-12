  • Nick Taylor shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor lands his 145-yard approach inside 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Nick Taylor's approach inside 3 feet leads to birdie at the Sony Open

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Nick Taylor lands his 145-yard approach inside 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.