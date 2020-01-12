Tim Wilkinson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Tim Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tim Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Wilkinson's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Wilkinson had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Wilkinson's 71 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.