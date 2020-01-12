-
-
Strong putting brings Tim Wilkinson an even-par round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Collin Morikawa leads by two at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa carded a 5-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
Tim Wilkinson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Tim Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tim Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Wilkinson's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 398-yard par-4 15th hole, Wilkinson had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Wilkinson's 71 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilkinson to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.