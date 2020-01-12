Pat Perez hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Perez's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Perez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Perez's 172 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Perez had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 third, Perez reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and put Perez at 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Perez hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 4 under for the round.