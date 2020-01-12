-
Strong putting brings Zach Johnson an even-par round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Zach Johnson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Zach Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zach Johnson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
