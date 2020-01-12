  • Strong putting brings Zach Johnson an even-par round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zach Johnson turned in a 2-under 68 to get to 3-under for the tournament, just three strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
