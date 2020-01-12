-
-
D.J. Trahan shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 11, 2020
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, D.J. Trahan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Trahan's 170 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Trahan's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Trahan had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Trahan's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.