  • Rory Sabbatini finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini lands his 208-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory Sabbatini reaches in two to set up birdie at the Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini lands his 208-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.