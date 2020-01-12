-
Rory Sabbatini finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini reaches in two to set up birdie at the Sony OpenIn the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini lands his 208-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
Sabbatini got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
After a 247 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Sabbatini's 133 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to even for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Sabbatini's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to even-par for the round.
