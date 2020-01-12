Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 23rd at 3 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Taylor stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.