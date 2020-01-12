-
Ryan Palmer shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Palmer drains 13-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Ryan Palmer sinks a 13-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
Ryan Palmer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 4th at 7 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 third, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.
Palmer hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 37-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Palmer to even for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 12th, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Palmer had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
