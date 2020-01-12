  • Charles Howell III shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from bunker at the Sony Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.