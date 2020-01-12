In his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 351-yard par-4 10th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Howell III's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Howell III hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Howell III had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.