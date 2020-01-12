-
Jerry Kelly putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jerry Kelly hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kelly finished his day tied for 50th at 1 over; Brendan Steele is in 1st at 12 under; Cameron Smith is in 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Kisner is in 3rd at 8 under.
On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Jerry Kelly had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jerry Kelly to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Kelly's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 477-yard par-4 13th, Kelly reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Kelly at 1 over for the round.
Kelly got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly to 2 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kelly reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly to 1 over for the round.
