-
-
Will Gordon shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Will Gordon hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
Gordon got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 over for the round.
Gordon got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Gordon's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.