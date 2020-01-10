-
Tyler Ota shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Ota hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.
On the 423-yard par-4 second, Ota had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ota to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ota's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Ota hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ota to 1 over for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Ota chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ota to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ota had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Ota to 3 over for the round.
