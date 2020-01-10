-
Doc Redman shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Redman had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Redman's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
After a 234 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Redman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 194-yard par-3 17th, Redman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Redman to 1 under for the round.
