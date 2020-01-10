-
Strong putting brings Alex Beach an even-par round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Alex Beach hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Alex Beach had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alex Beach to 1 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Beach hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beach to 2 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Beach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Beach to 3 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Beach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Beach to 2 under for the round.
Beach got a double bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Beach to even for the round.
