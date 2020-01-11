In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Doug Ghim hit 13 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament.

Ghim tee shot went 208 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 477-yard par-4 13th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 398-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Ghim's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Ghim's tee shot went 149 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 5 over for the round.