Vincent Whaley shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 8 over for the tournament.
On the par-5 18th, Whaley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 first, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 3 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 third, Whaley chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
