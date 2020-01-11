-
Rico Hoey shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rico Hoey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Hoey had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoey to 1 under for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Hoey hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoey to 2 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hoey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoey to 3 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Hoey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoey to 2 under for the round.
