Collin Morikawa finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Collin Morikawa birdies No. 17 at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa hits his 184-yard tee shot within 15 feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Morikawa at 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to even for the round.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 2 over for the round.
At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Morikawa hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
