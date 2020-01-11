  • Collin Morikawa finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa hits his 184-yard tee shot within 15 feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Collin Morikawa birdies No. 17 at the Sony Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Collin Morikawa hits his 184-yard tee shot within 15 feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.