-
-
Aaron Wise shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a 248 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 2 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.