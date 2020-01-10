-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Straka had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Straka's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
