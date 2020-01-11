-
J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
Poston tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to 1 over for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 third, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
At the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Poston hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.
