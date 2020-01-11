  • J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii

  • Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
    Fantasy

    Daily Fantasy preview for Sony Open in Hawaii

    Pat Mayo and DraftKings have everything you need to know ahead of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.