Hank Lebioda shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Lebioda had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
Lebioda tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
