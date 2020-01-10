-
Kramer Hickok shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kramer Hickok jars 17-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Kramer Hickok drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a drive to the left rough on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Hickok had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 3 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
