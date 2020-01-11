-
-
Sebastián Muñoz finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.