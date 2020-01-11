In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Ben Taylor hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

Taylor got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 167 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Taylor's 163 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Taylor had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.