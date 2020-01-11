Michael Gellerman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 12th hole, Gellerman chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Gellerman at even for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Gellerman hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Gellerman hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Gellerman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 second hole, Gellerman had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gellerman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Gellerman's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Gellerman to 5 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Gellerman's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Gellerman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 176-yard par-3 seventh green, Gellerman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gellerman at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gellerman had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 3 under for the round.