Sam Burns hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Burns hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Burns's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he 3 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Burns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 17th green, Burns suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burns at 6 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 5 over for the round.