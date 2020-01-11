-
-
Adam Schenk finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
On the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.