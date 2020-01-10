-
Rikuya Hoshino shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rikuya Hoshino hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
Hoshino stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 204-yard par-3 fourth. This moved Hoshino to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoshino hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Hoshino to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 351-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoshino had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoshino to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hoshino's 87 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hoshino to 2 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Hoshino had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoshino to 3 under for the round.
