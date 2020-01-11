In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tomoyo Ikemura hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Ikemura's tee shot went 177 yards to the fringe and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ikemura got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ikemura to 2 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Ikemura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ikemura to 3 over for the round.

At the 194-yard par-3 17th, Ikemura hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ikemura to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Ikemura hit an approach shot from 194 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ikemura to even-par for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Ikemura chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ikemura to 1 over for the round.

Ikemura got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ikemura to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 eighth, Ikemura chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ikemura to 3 over for the round.