Brandon Hagy shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.
After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 1 over for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hagy had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hagy's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Hagy chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
