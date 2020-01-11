In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Robby Shelton hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament.

Shelton got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Shelton's 166 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Shelton had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 12th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to even for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 14th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.