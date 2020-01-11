Smylie Kaufman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 13 over for the tournament.

On the 423-yard par-4 second, Kaufman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kaufman to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Kaufman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kaufman hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Kaufman to 4 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Kaufman chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kaufman to 3 over for the round.

Kaufman hit his tee shot 277 yards to the fairway bunker on the 477-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Kaufman to 4 over for the round.

Kaufman got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kaufman to 5 over for the round.

On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Kaufman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kaufman to 6 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 16th hole, Kaufman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kaufman to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 17th green, Kaufman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kaufman at 6 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Kaufman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kaufman to 5 over for the round.