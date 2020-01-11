-
Talor Gooch shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
Gooch got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 third, Gooch's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gooch to even for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.
