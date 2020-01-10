In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

After a 251 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Tyler Duncan chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 sixth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Duncan's 85 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 477-yard par-4 13th. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.