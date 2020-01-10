Jared Sawada hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at 7 over for the tournament.

On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Sawada's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 477-yard par-4 13th, Sawada had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sawada to 2 over for the round.

Sawada got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sawada to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 480-yard par-4 first hole, Sawada had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sawada to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Sawada's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, Sawada's tee shot went 178 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Sawada had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sawada to 3 over for the round.