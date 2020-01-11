-
Abraham Ancer shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, finishing at even for the tournament.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 460-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ancer had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Ancer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 194-yard par-3 11th green, Ancer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ancer at 1 over for the round.
