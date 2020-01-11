-
Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's impressive approach leads to birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Joaquin Niemann lands his 207-yard approach within 6 feet of the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
Niemann got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.
Niemann missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 209 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a 231 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
