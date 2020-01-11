In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

Niemann got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.

Niemann missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 209 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 14th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, Niemann chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to even for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 16th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.