Cameron Davis shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis holes 26-footer for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the second round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Davis rolls in a 26-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 13th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Davis hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 12th, Davis's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Davis had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis hit an approach shot from 184 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Davis's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Davis hit his 209 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
