Zac Blair putts well in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
Highlights
Zac Blair chips in for birdie at the Sony OpenIn the opening round of the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii, Zac Blair chips in from beyond a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Zac Blair hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 422-yard par-4 third hole, Zac Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zac Blair to 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Blair tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 41 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Blair hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 14th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Blair's 172 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 3 under for the round.
