Tyler McCumber shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Tyler McCumber hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
On the 176-yard par-3 seventh, McCumber hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCumber at 1 over for the round.
At the 454-yard par-4 eighth, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, McCumber's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even-par for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 398-yard par-4 15th, McCumber chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.
McCumber tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCumber to 2 over for the round.
