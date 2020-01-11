-
-
Daniel Berger finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Daniel Berger hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Berger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Berger's 167 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.
After a 217 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 second, Berger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Berger chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.