Corey Conners shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
PGA TOUR – The CUT
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
Conners got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 third, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at even-par for the round.
On the 506-yard par-5 ninth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 11th, Conners hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at even for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 14th, Conners chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Conners's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 194-yard par-3 17th, Conners's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
