-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Sony Open in Hawaii
-
January 10, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 10, 2020
In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Im's 167 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 fourth, Im hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
At the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Im got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Im to 2 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 351-yard par-4 10th, Im chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 398-yard par-4 15th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.