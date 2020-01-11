In his second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Chase Seiffert hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

Chase Seiffert got a double bogey on the 422-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Chase Seiffert to 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 fifth, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Seiffert at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Seiffert's 160 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 eighth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the 506-yard par-5 ninth, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

On the 351-yard par-4 10th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 477-yard par-4 13th hole, Seiffert had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

Seiffert got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 551-yard par-5 18th, Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.